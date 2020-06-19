All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2611 HUME DRIVE

2611 Hume Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Hume Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous 4 level end unit townhouse w/4 BD & 4.5BA. Immaculate condition. Newly painted. Bright & cheery. Gleaming hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows throughout. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter and island. Master BD with large walk-in closet, double vanities and jacuzzi. 4th floor loft great for nanny with living area, bedroom, and large deck. Minutes to Forest Glen Metro. Bus stop around corner. Easy access to 495 & NIH. 2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 HUME DRIVE have any available units?
2611 HUME DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2611 HUME DRIVE have?
Some of 2611 HUME DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 HUME DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2611 HUME DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 HUME DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2611 HUME DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 2611 HUME DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2611 HUME DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2611 HUME DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 HUME DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 HUME DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2611 HUME DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2611 HUME DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2611 HUME DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 HUME DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 HUME DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 HUME DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 HUME DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
