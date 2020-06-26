235 University Blvd, E

235 University Boulevard East, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Indian Spring
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Modern Master Bedroom with Fireplace - Wood floors, spacious 1BR aptmt. Beautiful fireplace and mantel in Bedrm, Modern kitchen and full bath. Rent $1,100/mo, 30% of utilities included. Call David at 301-237-6328
(RLNE4953435)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
