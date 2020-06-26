All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

235 University Blvd, E

235 University Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Location

235 University Boulevard East, Silver Spring, MD 20901
Indian Spring

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Modern Master Bedroom with Fireplace - Wood floors, spacious 1BR aptmt. Beautiful fireplace and mantel in Bedrm, Modern kitchen and full bath. Rent $1,100/mo, 30% of utilities included. Call David at 301-237-6328

(RLNE4953435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 University Blvd, E have any available units?
235 University Blvd, E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 235 University Blvd, E currently offering any rent specials?
235 University Blvd, E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 University Blvd, E pet-friendly?
No, 235 University Blvd, E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 235 University Blvd, E offer parking?
No, 235 University Blvd, E does not offer parking.
Does 235 University Blvd, E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 University Blvd, E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 University Blvd, E have a pool?
No, 235 University Blvd, E does not have a pool.
Does 235 University Blvd, E have accessible units?
No, 235 University Blvd, E does not have accessible units.
Does 235 University Blvd, E have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 University Blvd, E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 University Blvd, E have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 University Blvd, E does not have units with air conditioning.
