Wow!!Spacious charming 2 level unit . 1 bedroom 1 bath on main level,upper level Loft can be used as a bedroom with skylights.Wood floors on main level living room with wood fire place, BBQ area. Community Pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.