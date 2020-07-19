2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Wow!!Spacious charming 2 level unit . 1 bedroom 1 bath on main level,upper level Loft can be used as a bedroom with skylights.Wood floors on main level living room with wood fire place, BBQ area. Community Pool