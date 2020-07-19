All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE

2224 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Washington Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Wow!!Spacious charming 2 level unit . 1 bedroom 1 bath on main level,upper level Loft can be used as a bedroom with skylights.Wood floors on main level living room with wood fire place, BBQ area. Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
