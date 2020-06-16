All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:18 PM

1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY

1201 East-West Highway · (202) 546-0055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1201 East-West Highway, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 244 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
This amazing unit features open concept living at its best! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a private balcony. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet with built in custom shelving. Washer/dryer in unit. Updated lighting fixtures / ceiling fans. Fresh paint. Garage parking space included. Lots of natural sunlight. Building amenities features a community room, exercise room, dog run and outdoor pool. Awesome location just blocks to metro, shopping and restaurants in downtown Silver Spring, Whole Foods, Peet's Coffee, Mama Lucia and many more. Close to Sligo Creek Parkway. Easy commute into DC, NoVA. Walk Score 98, Transit Score 88, Bike Score 85. Pets allowed case by case. No smoking. Min 12 month lease. Available mid June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have any available units?
1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have?
Some of 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY is pet friendly.
Does 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY does offer parking.
Does 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have a pool?
Yes, 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY has a pool.
Does 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Fenton Silver Spring
8240 Fenton Street
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Silver Spring House
555 Thayer Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity