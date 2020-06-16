1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage

This amazing unit features open concept living at its best! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a private balcony. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet with built in custom shelving. Washer/dryer in unit. Updated lighting fixtures / ceiling fans. Fresh paint. Garage parking space included. Lots of natural sunlight. Building amenities features a community room, exercise room, dog run and outdoor pool. Awesome location just blocks to metro, shopping and restaurants in downtown Silver Spring, Whole Foods, Peet's Coffee, Mama Lucia and many more. Close to Sligo Creek Parkway. Easy commute into DC, NoVA. Walk Score 98, Transit Score 88, Bike Score 85. Pets allowed case by case. No smoking. Min 12 month lease. Available mid June.