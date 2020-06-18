Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 1 NORMANDY DR #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
1 NORMANDY DR #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1 NORMANDY DR #1
1 Normandy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1 Normandy Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20901
Indian Spring
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ready to go large 2 bed 2 bath in Longmead carpets to be replaced newer kitchen ceramic tile kitchen floor , newer baths, main level with outdoor space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 NORMANDY DR #1 have any available units?
1 NORMANDY DR #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Silver Spring, MD
.
What amenities does 1 NORMANDY DR #1 have?
Some of 1 NORMANDY DR #1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1 NORMANDY DR #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1 NORMANDY DR #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 NORMANDY DR #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1 NORMANDY DR #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Silver Spring
.
Does 1 NORMANDY DR #1 offer parking?
No, 1 NORMANDY DR #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1 NORMANDY DR #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 NORMANDY DR #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 NORMANDY DR #1 have a pool?
No, 1 NORMANDY DR #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1 NORMANDY DR #1 have accessible units?
No, 1 NORMANDY DR #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 NORMANDY DR #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 NORMANDY DR #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 NORMANDY DR #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 NORMANDY DR #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Croydon Manor Apts
104 Croydon Ct
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20902
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Similar Pages
Silver Spring 1 Bedrooms
Silver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with Parking
Silver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University