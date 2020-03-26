3857 Saint Barnabas Road, Silver Hill, MD 20746 Suitland-Silver Hill
Unit Amenities
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom condo with large living room, separate dining room, kitchen, walk out patio opens to common court yard. Community pool and tot lot. Master bedroom has large walk in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
