Home
/
Silver Hill, MD
/
3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD
3827 Saint Barnabas Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Hill
See all
Suitland-Silver Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3827 Saint Barnabas Road, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill
Amenities
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 walk in closets, bath, new carpet, paint cabinets, appliances, fresh paint and much more. Close to Metro and shopping. Call Listing Agent to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have any available units?
3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Silver Hill, MD
.
What amenities does 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have?
Some of 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Silver Hill
.
Does 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD offer parking?
No, 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have a pool?
No, 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
