Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shady Side, MD

Finding an apartment in Shady Side that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Mayo
1051 CARRS WHARF ROAD
1051 Carrs Wharf Road, Mayo, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2012 sqft
Home built in 2018 on 1/2 acre offers hardwood floors through out the main level, gas fireplace, great kitchen with center island, granite countertops, ss appliances, crown molding, sliders to rear deck overlooking yard & woods.
Results within 10 miles of Shady Side
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:02 PM
20 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
19 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,632
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
14 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,710
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
19 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,498
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,594
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
29 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,394
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A
80 1/2 Maryland Ave, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
655 sqft
Maryland Avenue - 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue, Unit A Annapolis, MD 21401 Charming second floor apartment on Historic Maryland Avenue. 1 bedroom 1 bath, 10' ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen, Very bright and open.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3454 COHASSET AVE
3454 Cohassett Avenue, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Corner property with fenced double lot, plenty of storage for your boat and vehicles and suv. Community beach, boat ramp , piers and dock with boat slips. Small pets considered.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
9336 SEA OAT COURT
9336 Sea Oat Court, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Great townhouse ready for immediate occupancy. New paint and carpet throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Spindrift Way
5 Spindrift Way, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
College professor seeks clean, neat, considerate, mature renter for lower level of elegantly furnished townhouse in private cul-de-sac off Spa Rd. between West St.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
112 SIMMS DR
112 Simms Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful Admiral Heights home - conveniently located to Annapolis amenities! Hardwood floors, 3full baths - baths are "retro", screened porch, one car garage. Pets are case by case with an additional deposit of$500. LB Lease.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 Madison Street
1001 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
2 bed 1.0 bath renovated home in Eastport - Newly renovated home in Eastport, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a basement office area or rec room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
141 WEST ST #402
141 West Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Rare Opportunity -Brand New Penthouse Available Downtown Annapolis with Private Terrace! West 141 Condominium, built by Bozzuto, is situated in the Heart of the Annapolis Arts District.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Shady Side, MD

Finding an apartment in Shady Side that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

