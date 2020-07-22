Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:37 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Shady Side, MD with parking

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1502 ELLINGTON DR
1502 Ellington Drive, Shady Side, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape code house for rent in Columbia Beach--a private, water oriented community. Freshly painted in neutral colors, this house is ready to move in.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN

Last updated December 10 at 09:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1233 GARRET AVENUE
1233 Garret Ave, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
Charming Rambler in Franklin Manor. Large lot, plenty of parking. shed comes with rental. must have good credit. no pets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3548 SARATOGA AVENUE
3548 Saratoga Avenue, Annapolis Neck, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1566 sqft
Charming updated 4BR/2BA home one house away from the water nestling in the quiet water-privileged community of Arundel on the Bay.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Selby-on-the-Bay
1095 GRANDVIEW DR
1095 Grandview Drive, Mayo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
AVAILABLE TO RENT 9/15/2020 - MAX 12 month lease*** Custom Designed Waterfront Home for On and Off Season***Private 1.8 Acre Lot***Deep Water Pier*** 4 of 5 Boat Slips Available!***15 Minutes to Downtown Annapolis***Easy Commute to D.C.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
31 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,445
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,540
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,489
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,433
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
19 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,558
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
987 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
13 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,076
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1521 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 21 at 01:22 AM
22 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
5 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 Madison Street
1001 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
2 bed 1.0 bath renovated home in Eastport - Newly renovated home in Eastport, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a basement office area or rec room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4200 sqft
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
225 GIBSON RD
225 Gibson Road, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Story Book 1960 Cape Cod rental very well maintained . First floor bedroom, laundry on the first floor, gas fireplace,hardwood floors. Flat open fully fenced in back yard. Off street parking, Plenty of storage space in the basement.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
916 KING JAMES LANDING ROAD
916 King James Landing Road, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2636 sqft
Stunning brick colonial home with a contemporary flare has been upgraded throughout in meticulous detail! This light filled, 4 bedroom, 3.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE
8 South Cherry Grove Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1142 sqft
Rare affordable opportunity in the vibrant West Street corridor. Unique spacious semi-detached home with loft. Hardwoods on main level. Kitchen with breakfast nook, ceramic floors and stainless appliances. Open concept dining and living rooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Shady Side, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shady Side apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

