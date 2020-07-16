Apartment List
/
MD
/
shady side
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Shady Side, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shady Side renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6068 SHADYSIDE ROAD
6068 Shady Side Rd, Shady Side, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Make this quaint country cottage your home. Perfect for a growing family. This single-family home features hardwood wood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen, balanced in an open concept.
Results within 1 mile of Shady Side

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN
Results within 5 miles of Shady Side

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Mayo
1051 CARRS WHARF ROAD
1051 Carrs Wharf Road, Mayo, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2012 sqft
Home built in 2018 on 1/2 acre offers hardwood floors through out the main level, gas fireplace, great kitchen with center island, granite countertops, ss appliances, crown molding, sliders to rear deck overlooking yard & woods.
Results within 10 miles of Shady Side
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
19 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,632
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
14 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,710
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,594
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
29 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,394
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A
80 1/2 Maryland Ave, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
655 sqft
Maryland Avenue - 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue, Unit A Annapolis, MD 21401 Charming second floor apartment on Historic Maryland Avenue. 1 bedroom 1 bath, 10' ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen, Very bright and open.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Londontowne
1510 ARUNDEL ROAD
1510 Arundel Road, Edgewater, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Walk to the water! Less than one block to the beach, marina and playground. Wonderful water privileges throughout the community. Three finished levels including a basement with heated floors.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
112 SOUTH ST
112 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
ADORABLE row house in the HISTORIC DISTRICT, PERFECT UPTOWN LOCATION, right off Church Circle, walk to everything! You will love the skylights, the charm of the (non-working) brick fireplace, hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 story ceiling,

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
707 Shelton Avenue
707 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2114 sqft
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
803 LATCHMERE CT #203
803 Latchmere Court, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE August 1, 2020. Immaculate 2 BR, 2 BA condo in sought after Rivergate. Large sunny and open floor plan w/neutral colors, hardwood floors, gas fireplace and extra large deck backing to woods.

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3678 Glouster Drive - 1
3678 Glouster Drive, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
The luxury townhome you've been waiting for is finally here. Located in the new San Francisco subdivision of North Beach. This very clean community with very few rentals means this opportunity won't last long.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
112 SIMMS DR
112 Simms Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful Admiral Heights home - conveniently located to Annapolis amenities! Hardwood floors, 3full baths - baths are "retro", screened porch, one car garage. Pets are case by case with an additional deposit of$500. LB Lease.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 Madison Street
1001 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
2 bed 1.0 bath renovated home in Eastport - Newly renovated home in Eastport, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a basement office area or rec room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Shady Side, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shady Side renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDDeale, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDParole, MDChesapeake Beach, MDArnold, MDBrock Hall, MD
Stevensville, MDCrofton, MDCape St. Claire, MDSeverna Park, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDKettering, MDChester, MDLake Shore, MDWestphalia, MDGambrills, MDGlenn Dale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Howard Community College