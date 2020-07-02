937 KINHART COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Look at this lovely Severna park colonial with updated kitchen, corian counters, recent appliances, energy-star windows, carrier HVAC, neutral colors w/ wood blinds. Freshly painted, newer freshly cleaned carpet Huge-trex-like deck w/ vinyl rails, fully finished basement w/ bar & ceramic flooring, separate office, & plus 1-car garage. Located on cul-de-sac, with 2 story addition, home is much bigger than it looks! Located on a small lot and backs to wooded community property. Walking distance to B&A Trail and Jones Elementary.Pets- Case by Case basis, No Smoking.