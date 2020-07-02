All apartments in Severna Park
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

937 KINHART COURT

937 Kinhart Court · (410) 793-7195
Location

937 Kinhart Court, Severna Park, MD 21146

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2092 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Look at this lovely Severna park colonial with updated kitchen, corian counters, recent appliances, energy-star windows, carrier HVAC, neutral colors w/ wood blinds. Freshly painted, newer freshly cleaned carpet Huge-trex-like deck w/ vinyl rails, fully finished basement w/ bar & ceramic flooring, separate office, & plus 1-car garage. Located on cul-de-sac, with 2 story addition, home is much bigger than it looks! Located on a small lot and backs to wooded community property. Walking distance to B&A Trail and Jones Elementary.Pets- Case by Case basis, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 KINHART COURT have any available units?
937 KINHART COURT has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 937 KINHART COURT have?
Some of 937 KINHART COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 KINHART COURT currently offering any rent specials?
937 KINHART COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 KINHART COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 KINHART COURT is pet friendly.
Does 937 KINHART COURT offer parking?
Yes, 937 KINHART COURT offers parking.
Does 937 KINHART COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 KINHART COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 KINHART COURT have a pool?
No, 937 KINHART COURT does not have a pool.
Does 937 KINHART COURT have accessible units?
No, 937 KINHART COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 937 KINHART COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 KINHART COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 937 KINHART COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 937 KINHART COURT has units with air conditioning.
