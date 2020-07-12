Rent Calculator
596 MANOR RD
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
596 MANOR RD
596 Manor Road
·
Location
596 Manor Road, Severna Park, MD 21146
Amenities
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
RENT INCLUDES GUTTER CLEANING AND YARD MAINTENANCE. PLUS WATER AND SEWER CHARGESno smokers no pets, chickens or foul...no exceptions
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 596 MANOR RD have any available units?
596 MANOR RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Severna Park, MD
.
What amenities does 596 MANOR RD have?
Some of 596 MANOR RD's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 596 MANOR RD currently offering any rent specials?
596 MANOR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 596 MANOR RD pet-friendly?
No, 596 MANOR RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Severna Park
.
Does 596 MANOR RD offer parking?
Yes, 596 MANOR RD offers parking.
Does 596 MANOR RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 596 MANOR RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 596 MANOR RD have a pool?
No, 596 MANOR RD does not have a pool.
Does 596 MANOR RD have accessible units?
No, 596 MANOR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 596 MANOR RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 596 MANOR RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 596 MANOR RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 596 MANOR RD does not have units with air conditioning.
