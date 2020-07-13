All apartments in Severn
Find more places like The Elms at Stoney Run Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Severn, MD
/
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

The Elms at Stoney Run Village

Open Now until 5pm
7581 Stoney Run Dr · (410) 324-6127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Severn
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD 21076

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1614N · Avail. Sep 16

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 1625N · Avail. Sep 24

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1611O · Avail. Oct 3

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 1630H · Avail. Sep 12

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 1615O · Avail. Aug 13

$1,712

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

See 19+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1608I · Avail. Aug 15

$2,414

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elms at Stoney Run Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
garage
parking
fire pit
playground
Few apartment communities are as well-positioned and well-designed as The Elms at Stoney Run Village. You will love the lifestyle, location and sense of community at these Hanover, MD, apartments. Located right between Baltimore and Washington, DC, and just steps from Arundel Mills Mall, The Elms at Stoney Run Village puts you within walking distance of some of the best shopping, dining and entertainment in Anne Arundel County. Our Arundel Mills apartments feature spacious floor plans, exceptional service and incredible amenities ranging from a resort-style pool where you can unwind to a fitness center where you can energize your day. When you live at The Elms at Stoney Run Village, you will discover why Legend Management Group is one of the nation's most distinguished property management companies, delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Guests are required to park in designated spots or receive guest hang tag from office for over 24 hours. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Reserved parking spot for $50/month with $50 deposit and a 6 month minimum agreement. Private garage parking available for $250/month and $250 deposit. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced. Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Guests are required to park in designated spots or receive guest hang tag from office for over 24 hours. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Reserved parking spot for $50/month with $50 deposit and a 6 month minimum agreement. Private garage parking available for $250/month and $250 deposit. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Elms at Stoney Run Village have any available units?
The Elms at Stoney Run Village has 25 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does The Elms at Stoney Run Village have?
Some of The Elms at Stoney Run Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elms at Stoney Run Village currently offering any rent specials?
The Elms at Stoney Run Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Elms at Stoney Run Village pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elms at Stoney Run Village is pet friendly.
Does The Elms at Stoney Run Village offer parking?
Yes, The Elms at Stoney Run Village offers parking.
Does The Elms at Stoney Run Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Elms at Stoney Run Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elms at Stoney Run Village have a pool?
Yes, The Elms at Stoney Run Village has a pool.
Does The Elms at Stoney Run Village have accessible units?
No, The Elms at Stoney Run Village does not have accessible units.
Does The Elms at Stoney Run Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elms at Stoney Run Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Elms at Stoney Run Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr
Severn, MD 21144
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct
Severn, MD 21144
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd
Severn, MD 21076
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir
Severn, MD 21076
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir
Severn, MD 21144

Similar Pages

Severn 1 BedroomsSevern 2 Bedrooms
Severn Apartments with BalconySevern Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Severn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Middle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDReisterstown, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity