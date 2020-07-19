All apartments in Severn
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2334 Asberry Rd

2334 Ash Berry Road · No Longer Available
Location

2334 Ash Berry Road, Severn, MD 21076

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath End of Group Townhome at The Enclave at Arundel Preserve in Hanover! This four level townhome features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with crown molding, family room with gas fireplace and half bath. The fully equipped kitchen offers updated fixtures, dual sink, custom tiled backsplash, granite countertops and all stainless appliances including 6 burner gas stove. Upper level has a full hall bath with custom tiled tub/shower enclosure and leads to three large bedrooms with ample closet space. The master bedroom includes a huge walk-in closet and a private full bath with custom tiled shower enclosure, soaker tub and dual vanity sink. Separate laundry closet has washer/dryer and storage. Top level loft has additional clubroom/family room space and walk out deck that would be great for entertaining guests. Ground level has 4th bedroom and a full hallway bath and additional closet storage. Parking includes an attached 2 car garage, dual driveway, plenty of street parking and a guest lot for overflow.

Tenants have full access to all of the great neighborhood amenities, including a community pool, gym and optional rentable clubhouse!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Asberry Rd have any available units?
2334 Asberry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Severn, MD.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 Asberry Rd have?
Some of 2334 Asberry Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Asberry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Asberry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Asberry Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2334 Asberry Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severn.
Does 2334 Asberry Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2334 Asberry Rd offers parking.
Does 2334 Asberry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2334 Asberry Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Asberry Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2334 Asberry Rd has a pool.
Does 2334 Asberry Rd have accessible units?
No, 2334 Asberry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Asberry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 Asberry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
