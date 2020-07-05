Rent Calculator
All apartments in Seat Pleasant
Find more places like 7102 FRESNO STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seat Pleasant, MD
/
7102 FRESNO STREET
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:18 AM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7102 FRESNO STREET
7102 Fresno Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7102 Fresno Street, Seat Pleasant, MD 20743
Seat Pleasant
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute Cape Cod for rent with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & finished basement and freshly painted! Spacious living room, 2 bedrooms on main level, renovated kitchen, fenced yard with patio and much more...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7102 FRESNO STREET have any available units?
7102 FRESNO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seat Pleasant, MD
.
What amenities does 7102 FRESNO STREET have?
Some of 7102 FRESNO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7102 FRESNO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7102 FRESNO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 FRESNO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7102 FRESNO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seat Pleasant
.
Does 7102 FRESNO STREET offer parking?
No, 7102 FRESNO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7102 FRESNO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7102 FRESNO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 FRESNO STREET have a pool?
No, 7102 FRESNO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7102 FRESNO STREET have accessible units?
No, 7102 FRESNO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 FRESNO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7102 FRESNO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7102 FRESNO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7102 FRESNO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
