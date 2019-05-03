All apartments in Seat Pleasant
528 69TH PLACE
Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:05 AM

528 69TH PLACE

528 69th Place · No Longer Available
Location

528 69th Place, Seat Pleasant, MD 20743
Seat Pleasant

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom single family in Capitol Heights. Enjoy this lovely 3 bedroom with loving touch ups through out & new bathroom vanity. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, good sized back yard with every amenity right out of your front door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 69TH PLACE have any available units?
528 69TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seat Pleasant, MD.
Is 528 69TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
528 69TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 69TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 528 69TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seat Pleasant.
Does 528 69TH PLACE offer parking?
No, 528 69TH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 528 69TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 69TH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 69TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 528 69TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 528 69TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 528 69TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 528 69TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 69TH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 69TH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 69TH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
