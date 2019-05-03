528 69th Place, Seat Pleasant, MD 20743 Seat Pleasant
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom single family in Capitol Heights. Enjoy this lovely 3 bedroom with loving touch ups through out & new bathroom vanity. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, good sized back yard with every amenity right out of your front door!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 528 69TH PLACE have any available units?
528 69TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seat Pleasant, MD.
Is 528 69TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
528 69TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.