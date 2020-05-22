All apartments in Seabrook
8693 Greenbelt Rd #202

8693 Greenbelt Rd
Location

8693 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD 20770
Goddard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Spacious Top Floor 2BR Condo in Greenbelt- UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED! - Enjoy your sunny & spacious top floor condo in Chelsea Woods Condominium. This cozy 2BR/1BA condo has a wood burning fireplace, separate living and dining rooms and a private glass enclosed porch to enjoy all year round! Large open kitchen with gas cooking and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms have HUGE closets and floor to ceiling windows that soak up the sun!. Washer & dryer in unit. To top it off, ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED!

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com today to schedule a viewing today!

Lease terms:
* $50 application fee required per adult applicant
* 1 months rent security deposit required
* All utilities included
* Pets are not accepted at this property
* 12 month min lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4684229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 have any available units?
8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, MD.
What amenities does 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 have?
Some of 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 currently offering any rent specials?
8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 is pet friendly.
Does 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 offer parking?
Yes, 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 offers parking.
Does 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 have a pool?
No, 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 does not have a pool.
Does 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 have accessible units?
No, 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8693 Greenbelt Rd #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
