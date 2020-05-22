8693 Greenbelt Rd #202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Spacious Top Floor 2BR Condo in Greenbelt- UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED! - Enjoy your sunny & spacious top floor condo in Chelsea Woods Condominium. This cozy 2BR/1BA condo has a wood burning fireplace, separate living and dining rooms and a private glass enclosed porch to enjoy all year round! Large open kitchen with gas cooking and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms have HUGE closets and floor to ceiling windows that soak up the sun!. Washer & dryer in unit. To top it off, ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED!



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com today to schedule a viewing today!



Lease terms:

* $50 application fee required per adult applicant

* 1 months rent security deposit required

* All utilities included

* Pets are not accepted at this property

* 12 month min lease



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4684229)