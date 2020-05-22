8647 Greenbelt Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Spacious Condo (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED) For Rent - Property Id: 266525



MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ALL MONTHLY UTILITIES (water, gas, electric)! Wired for cable and internet. Move-in ready! Newly Remodeled April 2020 - 1 bedroom, 1 bath - 1022 sq feet - Chelsea Woods Courts condo in Greenbelt. This spacious condo has fresh paint throughout, new carpet, new bathroom floors, new doors and full size washer and dryer in unit. Sliding glass door leads to an enclosed/freshly carpeted balcony/sun room. Spacious bedroom includes 2 closets (including walk-in). Kitchen has gas stove & dishwasher.

No Pets Allowed



