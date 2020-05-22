NICE 3 FINISHED LEVEL TOWNHOME IN WOODSTREAM!! PROPERTY HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBINATION. KITCHEN IS A LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. BASEMENT IS 70% FINISHED!!! USE OWNER APPLICATION IN DOCUMENTS SECTION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7105 KURTH LANE have any available units?
7105 KURTH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, MD.
What amenities does 7105 KURTH LANE have?
Some of 7105 KURTH LANE's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 KURTH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7105 KURTH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.