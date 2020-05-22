7105 KURTH LANE

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

NICE 3 FINISHED LEVEL TOWNHOME IN WOODSTREAM!! PROPERTY HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBINATION. KITCHEN IS A LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. BASEMENT IS 70% FINISHED!!! USE OWNER APPLICATION IN DOCUMENTS SECTION.