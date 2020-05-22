All apartments in Seabrook
7105 KURTH LANE

7105 Kurth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7105 Kurth Lane, Seabrook, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
NICE 3 FINISHED LEVEL TOWNHOME IN WOODSTREAM!! PROPERTY HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBINATION. KITCHEN IS A LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. BASEMENT IS 70% FINISHED!!! USE OWNER APPLICATION IN DOCUMENTS SECTION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 KURTH LANE have any available units?
7105 KURTH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, MD.
What amenities does 7105 KURTH LANE have?
Some of 7105 KURTH LANE's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 KURTH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7105 KURTH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 KURTH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7105 KURTH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 7105 KURTH LANE offer parking?
No, 7105 KURTH LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7105 KURTH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7105 KURTH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 KURTH LANE have a pool?
No, 7105 KURTH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7105 KURTH LANE have accessible units?
No, 7105 KURTH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 KURTH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7105 KURTH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7105 KURTH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7105 KURTH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
