Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

7022 PALAMAR TURN

7022 Palamar Turn · No Longer Available
Location

7022 Palamar Turn, Seabrook, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7022 PALAMAR TURN have any available units?
7022 PALAMAR TURN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, MD.
What amenities does 7022 PALAMAR TURN have?
Some of 7022 PALAMAR TURN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7022 PALAMAR TURN currently offering any rent specials?
7022 PALAMAR TURN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7022 PALAMAR TURN pet-friendly?
No, 7022 PALAMAR TURN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 7022 PALAMAR TURN offer parking?
Yes, 7022 PALAMAR TURN offers parking.
Does 7022 PALAMAR TURN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7022 PALAMAR TURN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7022 PALAMAR TURN have a pool?
No, 7022 PALAMAR TURN does not have a pool.
Does 7022 PALAMAR TURN have accessible units?
No, 7022 PALAMAR TURN does not have accessible units.
Does 7022 PALAMAR TURN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7022 PALAMAR TURN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7022 PALAMAR TURN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7022 PALAMAR TURN does not have units with air conditioning.
