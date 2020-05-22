All apartments in Seabrook
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:24 PM

10501 STORCH DR

10501 Storch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10501 Storch Drive, Seabrook, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
well kept end unit town home,4 br 3.5 baths,walkout basement,new kitchen with marble counters and wood floors on main level,deck backs to private lawn and fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 STORCH DR have any available units?
10501 STORCH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, MD.
What amenities does 10501 STORCH DR have?
Some of 10501 STORCH DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10501 STORCH DR currently offering any rent specials?
10501 STORCH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 STORCH DR pet-friendly?
No, 10501 STORCH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 10501 STORCH DR offer parking?
Yes, 10501 STORCH DR offers parking.
Does 10501 STORCH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10501 STORCH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 STORCH DR have a pool?
No, 10501 STORCH DR does not have a pool.
Does 10501 STORCH DR have accessible units?
No, 10501 STORCH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 STORCH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10501 STORCH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10501 STORCH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10501 STORCH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
