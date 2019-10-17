All apartments in Scaggsville
Find more places like 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:11 PM

8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147

8521 Ice Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8521 Ice Crystal Drive, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept three-level townhouse condo in a great community close to shops and major highways. Owner requires good credit and $100,000 income annually.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have any available units?
8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scaggsville, MD.
Is 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 currently offering any rent specials?
8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 pet-friendly?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scaggsville.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 offer parking?
Yes, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 offers parking.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have a pool?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 does not have a pool.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have accessible units?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDSavage, MDMaryland City, MDBurtonsville, MDFulton, MDNorth Laurel, MDFairland, MD
South Laurel, MDIlchester, MDJessup, MDCalverton, MDElkridge, MDCloverly, MDBeltsville, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSevern, MDWhite Oak, MDCatonsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Laurel

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College