Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scaggsville
Find more places like 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:11 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147
8521 Ice Crystal Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8521 Ice Crystal Drive, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept three-level townhouse condo in a great community close to shops and major highways. Owner requires good credit and $100,000 income annually.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have any available units?
8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scaggsville, MD
.
Is 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 currently offering any rent specials?
8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 pet-friendly?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scaggsville
.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 offer parking?
Yes, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 offers parking.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have a pool?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 does not have a pool.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have accessible units?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8521 ICE CRYSTAL DR #147 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Savage, MD
Maryland City, MD
Burtonsville, MD
Fulton, MD
North Laurel, MD
Fairland, MD
South Laurel, MD
Ilchester, MD
Jessup, MD
Calverton, MD
Elkridge, MD
Cloverly, MD
Beltsville, MD
Fort Meade, MD
Colesville, MD
Severn, MD
White Oak, MD
Catonsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Laurel
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College