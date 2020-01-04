All apartments in Scaggsville
Find more places like 8337 Sperry Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
8337 Sperry Ct
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:50 AM

8337 Sperry Ct

8337 Sperry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8337 Sperry Court, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE 12/23/19.This end of group Laurel Townhome has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Laminate wood flooring, eat in kitchen. Pets considered. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8337 Sperry Ct have any available units?
8337 Sperry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scaggsville, MD.
What amenities does 8337 Sperry Ct have?
Some of 8337 Sperry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8337 Sperry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8337 Sperry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8337 Sperry Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scaggsville.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct offer parking?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8337 Sperry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct have a pool?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct have accessible units?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDSavage, MDMaryland City, MDBurtonsville, MDFulton, MDNorth Laurel, MDFairland, MD
South Laurel, MDIlchester, MDJessup, MDCalverton, MDElkridge, MDCloverly, MDBeltsville, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSevern, MDWhite Oak, MDCatonsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Laurel

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College