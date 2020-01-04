Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
8337 Sperry Ct
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8337 Sperry Ct
8337 Sperry Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8337 Sperry Court, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE 12/23/19.This end of group Laurel Townhome has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Laminate wood flooring, eat in kitchen. Pets considered. No smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8337 Sperry Ct have any available units?
8337 Sperry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scaggsville, MD
.
What amenities does 8337 Sperry Ct have?
Some of 8337 Sperry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8337 Sperry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8337 Sperry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8337 Sperry Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scaggsville
.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct offer parking?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8337 Sperry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct have a pool?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct have accessible units?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8337 Sperry Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8337 Sperry Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
