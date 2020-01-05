All apartments in Scaggsville
Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
8318 SPERRY COURT
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

8318 SPERRY COURT

8318 Sperry Court · No Longer Available
Location

8318 Sperry Court, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
Adorable end of group townhouse in desired Murray Hill neighborhood in Howard County. Updated kitchen and baths. Beautiful wood floors throughout main level. Carpet to be replaced on upper and in basement! Kitchen opens to large deck overlooking fenced in backyard. $50 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 SPERRY COURT have any available units?
8318 SPERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scaggsville, MD.
What amenities does 8318 SPERRY COURT have?
Some of 8318 SPERRY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8318 SPERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8318 SPERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 SPERRY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8318 SPERRY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scaggsville.
Does 8318 SPERRY COURT offer parking?
No, 8318 SPERRY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8318 SPERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8318 SPERRY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 SPERRY COURT have a pool?
No, 8318 SPERRY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8318 SPERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 8318 SPERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 SPERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8318 SPERRY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8318 SPERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8318 SPERRY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

