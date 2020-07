11071 BIRCHTREE LANE

Amenities

Beautiful Stone single house 4 bedrooms 4 1/2 full bathroom with spacious closets, New Carpet and painted whole house . Fresh wood floor. HOME HAS A LARGE LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM AND FULL BATH, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MAPLE CABINETS, LOCATED AT END OF CUL-DE-SAC WITH GREAT VIEW This charming house is hidden gem and nested in a quiet neighborhood in Cherrytree Park A widely opened porch welcomes you home. Convenient location for shopping and major roads, US 29 and I-95, and top rated schools in Howard County.