All apartments in Scaggsville
Find more places like 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
10410 SHADY ACRES LANE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:20 PM

10410 SHADY ACRES LANE

10410 Shady Acres Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10410 Shady Acres Lane, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE have any available units?
10410 SHADY ACRES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scaggsville, MD.
What amenities does 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE have?
Some of 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10410 SHADY ACRES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scaggsville.
Does 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE offer parking?
No, 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE does not offer parking.
Does 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE have a pool?
No, 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE have accessible units?
No, 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10410 SHADY ACRES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDSavage, MDMaryland City, MDBurtonsville, MDFulton, MDNorth Laurel, MDFairland, MD
South Laurel, MDIlchester, MDJessup, MDCalverton, MDElkridge, MDCloverly, MDBeltsville, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSevern, MDWhite Oak, MDCatonsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Laurel

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College