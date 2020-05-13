Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments guest parking internet access package receiving smoke-free community

Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone. If we have a model or vacant apartment available to show, we will gladly provide a VIRTUAL TOUR of our community by appointment using FaceTime or Skype.

Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community today!

Centrally located between Baltimore and Washington, DC and only minutes from Ft. Meade and Columbia, Gateway Village Apartments is a commuter's dream. Large, open concept floorplans have abundant closet space, wall to wall carpeting and an individual washer and dryer. Each apartment also comes with either a balcony or porch for relaxation and enjoyment of the beautiful grounds. Access to the award winning Howard County school system, a fully equipped fitness center, playground, picnic area with pond and walking trails are just a few more reasons for choosing Gateway Village as your new home.

NEW & FREE! Offering Updater Web Service to Help With Your Moving

Process.