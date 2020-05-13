All apartments in Savage
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Gateway Village Apartments

9978 Guilford Rd · (410) 593-3539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9978 Guilford Rd, Savage, MD 20794
Savage - Guilford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9970-101 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9962-103 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 9968-304 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 9980-104 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gateway Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority.  In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.  If we have a model or vacant apartment available to show, we will gladly provide a VIRTUAL TOUR of our community by appointment using FaceTime or Skype. 
Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community today!
Centrally located between Baltimore and Washington, DC and only minutes from Ft. Meade and Columbia, Gateway Village Apartments is a commuter's dream. Large, open concept floorplans have abundant closet space, wall to wall carpeting and an individual washer and dryer. Each apartment also comes with either a balcony or porch for relaxation and enjoyment of the beautiful grounds. Access to the award winning Howard County school system, a fully equipped fitness center, playground, picnic area with pond and walking trails are just a few more reasons for choosing Gateway Village as your new home.
NEW & FREE! Offering Updater Web Service to Help With Your Moving
Process.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350- One Months Rent- Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; 5% Military & Government Employee Discount
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Call for more details
Parking Details: One assigned space per apartment and guest parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gateway Village Apartments have any available units?
Gateway Village Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gateway Village Apartments have?
Some of Gateway Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gateway Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Gateway Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Gateway Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Gateway Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Gateway Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gateway Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway Village Apartments have a pool?
No, Gateway Village Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Gateway Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Gateway Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Gateway Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gateway Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Gateway Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gateway Village Apartments has units with air conditioning.

