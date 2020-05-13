All apartments in Savage
Find more places like 9052 WASHINGTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savage, MD
/
9052 WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

9052 WASHINGTON STREET

9052 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Savage
See all
Savage - Guilford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9052 Washington Street, Savage, MD 20763
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move right into this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with lots of upgrades! Close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
9052 WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MD.
Is 9052 WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9052 WASHINGTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9052 WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102
Savage, MD 20763
Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd
Savage, MD 20794

Similar Pages

Savage 1 BedroomsSavage 2 Bedrooms
Savage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSavage Dog Friendly Apartments
Savage Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDTimonium, MD
Lake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Savage Guilford

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College