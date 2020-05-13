Rent Calculator
9052 WASHINGTON STREET
9052 Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
9052 Washington Street, Savage, MD 20763
Savage - Guilford
Amenities
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move right into this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with lots of upgrades! Close to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
9052 WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Savage, MD
.
Is 9052 WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9052 WASHINGTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9052 WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Savage
.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9052 WASHINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9052 WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
