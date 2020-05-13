Rent Calculator
Home
/
Savage, MD
/
8936 ROSEWOOD WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8936 ROSEWOOD WAY
8936 Rosewood Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
8936 Rosewood Way, Savage, MD 20794
Savage - Guilford
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available now! Beautiful property close to major roadways. Fireplace, Formal living room, Master bedroom has loft space. See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have any available units?
8936 ROSEWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Savage, MD
.
What amenities does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have?
Some of 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8936 ROSEWOOD WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Savage
.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY offer parking?
No, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have a pool?
No, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
