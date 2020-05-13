All apartments in Savage
Find more places like 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savage, MD
/
8936 ROSEWOOD WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8936 ROSEWOOD WAY

8936 Rosewood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Savage
See all
Savage - Guilford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8936 Rosewood Way, Savage, MD 20794
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available now! Beautiful property close to major roadways. Fireplace, Formal living room, Master bedroom has loft space. See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have any available units?
8936 ROSEWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MD.
What amenities does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have?
Some of 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8936 ROSEWOOD WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY offer parking?
No, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have a pool?
No, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8936 ROSEWOOD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102
Savage, MD 20763
Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd
Savage, MD 20794

Similar Pages

Savage 1 BedroomsSavage 2 Bedrooms
Savage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSavage Dog Friendly Apartments
Savage Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDTimonium, MD
Lake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Savage Guilford

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College