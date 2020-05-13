All apartments in Savage
8935 BALTIMORE STREET

8935 Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

8935 Baltimore Street, Savage, MD 20763
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bed 1 bath apartment in a multifamily house. Available today. Howard county. Vouchers considered. Utilities can be combined at added cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8935 BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
8935 BALTIMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MD.
Is 8935 BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8935 BALTIMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8935 BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8935 BALTIMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 8935 BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
No, 8935 BALTIMORE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8935 BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8935 BALTIMORE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8935 BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 8935 BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8935 BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 8935 BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8935 BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8935 BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8935 BALTIMORE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8935 BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
