All apartments in Savage
Find more places like 8855 Willowwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savage, MD
/
8855 Willowwood Way
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

8855 Willowwood Way

8855 Willowwood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Savage
See all
Savage - Guilford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8855 Willowwood Way, Savage, MD 20794
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE 8/23/19. 2 bedroom,2.5 bath TH on an ideal fenced cul-de-sac lot backing to trees.1st level has slider to deck,LL family room has brick fireplace and slider to lower deck and yard.Located near I-95 and Rt.32. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8855 Willowwood Way have any available units?
8855 Willowwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MD.
What amenities does 8855 Willowwood Way have?
Some of 8855 Willowwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8855 Willowwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
8855 Willowwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8855 Willowwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 8855 Willowwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 8855 Willowwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 8855 Willowwood Way offers parking.
Does 8855 Willowwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8855 Willowwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8855 Willowwood Way have a pool?
No, 8855 Willowwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 8855 Willowwood Way have accessible units?
No, 8855 Willowwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8855 Willowwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8855 Willowwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8855 Willowwood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8855 Willowwood Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd
Savage, MD 20794
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102
Savage, MD 20763

Similar Pages

Savage 1 BedroomsSavage 2 Bedrooms
Savage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSavage Dog Friendly Apartments
Savage Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDTimonium, MD
Lake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Savage Guilford

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College