8154 Aspenwood Way, Savage, MD 20794 Savage - Guilford
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GEORGEOUS 3 FINISHED LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN ASPENWOOD.2BR,2 FB, 1 HB.NEW ROOF,FRESHLY PAINTED THRU THE HOUSE. UPDATED KITCHEN,BATHROOM.HARDWOOD FLOOR ON MAIN FLOOR.MASYER BEDROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING. CONVIENT TO 95 ,RT32 AND SHOPPING ENTER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8154 ASPENWOOD WAY have any available units?
8154 ASPENWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MD.
Is 8154 ASPENWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8154 ASPENWOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.