Savage, MD
8134 SHEFFIELD COURT
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:33 PM

8134 SHEFFIELD COURT

8134 Sheffield Court · No Longer Available
Location

8134 Sheffield Court, Savage, MD 20794
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute townhome available! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Fenced in backyard. Appliances replaced in past 2 years. Very convenient location. Minutes to route 1, 32, 295 and 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT have any available units?
8134 SHEFFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MD.
Is 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8134 SHEFFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8134 SHEFFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

