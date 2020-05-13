All apartments in Savage
Find more places like 8025 RED JACKET WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savage, MD
/
8025 RED JACKET WAY
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:05 PM

8025 RED JACKET WAY

8025 Red Jacket Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Savage
See all
Kings Contrivance
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8025 Red Jacket Way, Savage, MD 20794
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Price reduction! 3 level split in good condition and ready for May or June move in time frame. You can join the Columbia Association and get reduced rates by living at this address (The owners pay CPRA fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8025 RED JACKET WAY have any available units?
8025 RED JACKET WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MD.
Is 8025 RED JACKET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8025 RED JACKET WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8025 RED JACKET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8025 RED JACKET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 8025 RED JACKET WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8025 RED JACKET WAY offers parking.
Does 8025 RED JACKET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8025 RED JACKET WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8025 RED JACKET WAY have a pool?
No, 8025 RED JACKET WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8025 RED JACKET WAY have accessible units?
No, 8025 RED JACKET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8025 RED JACKET WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8025 RED JACKET WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8025 RED JACKET WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8025 RED JACKET WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102
Savage, MD 20763
Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd
Savage, MD 20794

Similar Pages

Savage 1 BedroomsSavage 2 Bedrooms
Savage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSavage Apartments with Balconies
Savage Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLargo, MDLanham, MD
Timonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDCapitol Heights, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Savage Guilford

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College