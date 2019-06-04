Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Salisbury
Find more places like 406 MONTICELLO AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Salisbury, MD
/
406 MONTICELLO AVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
406 MONTICELLO AVE
406 Monticello Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Salisbury
See all
North Camden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
406 Monticello Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801
North Camden
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
**Available June 15th **Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath Cape Cod. This home features Hardwoods & laminate throughout. Spacious rooms w/some modern updates. Fully Fenced yard,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 406 MONTICELLO AVE have any available units?
406 MONTICELLO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Salisbury, MD
.
How much is rent in Salisbury, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Salisbury Rent Report
.
Is 406 MONTICELLO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
406 MONTICELLO AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 MONTICELLO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 406 MONTICELLO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Salisbury
.
Does 406 MONTICELLO AVE offer parking?
Yes, 406 MONTICELLO AVE does offer parking.
Does 406 MONTICELLO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 MONTICELLO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 MONTICELLO AVE have a pool?
No, 406 MONTICELLO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 406 MONTICELLO AVE have accessible units?
No, 406 MONTICELLO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 406 MONTICELLO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 MONTICELLO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 MONTICELLO AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 MONTICELLO AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mill Pond Village
303 Mill Pond Ln
Salisbury, MD 21804
Parkside & Parkwood Apartments
514 Emory Court
Salisbury, MD 21804
Addison Court
416 E North Pointe Dr
Salisbury, MD 21804
Coventry Square
504 Coventry Lane
Salisbury, MD 21804
Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes
130 Ocean Aisle Circle
Salisbury, MD 21804
Runaway Bay Apartments
103 Overlook Dr
Salisbury, MD 21804
Oak Hill Townhomes
518 Alabama Ave
Salisbury, MD 21801
Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes
1000 Marley Manor Dr
Salisbury, MD 21804
Similar Pages
Salisbury 2 Bedrooms
Salisbury 3 Bedrooms
Salisbury Apartments with Balcony
Salisbury Apartments with Parking
Salisbury Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dover, DE
Berlin, MD
Easton, MD
Millsboro, DE
Cambridge, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Camden
Apartments Near Colleges
Salisbury University
Wesley College