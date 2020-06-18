All apartments in Salisbury
1115 Fairview Lane - 1.
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

1115 Fairview Lane - 1

1115 Fairview Lane · (410) 202-0799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1115 Fairview Lane, Salisbury, MD 21801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1776 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST!

Gorgeous house located in Heritage Subdivision. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms- All large and spacious rooms with Walk-In Closets. Open Floor plan, and open kitchen leaves plenty of space for entertainment, right before the Holidays! Beautiful Oak Cabinets, with tons of storage. Stainless appliances! Living features a wet bar as well. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms. Master bath features a large jetted tub, and stand-up shower. Sitting Vanity with mirror! This home will not last, please contact our office at 410.202.0799 for a private showing!

APPLICATIONS CAN BE FOUND AT
www.anchoredpropertyservices.com
Click--> Contact US ---> Application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 have any available units?
1115 Fairview Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salisbury, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salisbury Rent Report.
Is 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Fairview Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salisbury.
Does 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Fairview Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

