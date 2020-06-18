1115 Fairview Lane - 1.

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST!



Gorgeous house located in Heritage Subdivision. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms- All large and spacious rooms with Walk-In Closets. Open Floor plan, and open kitchen leaves plenty of space for entertainment, right before the Holidays! Beautiful Oak Cabinets, with tons of storage. Stainless appliances! Living features a wet bar as well. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms. Master bath features a large jetted tub, and stand-up shower. Sitting Vanity with mirror! This home will not last, please contact our office at 410.202.0799 for a private showing!



