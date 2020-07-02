Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

8834 Pennsbury Pl, Rosedale, MD 21237 - AGENTS - If you are busy, we are happy to help arrange access for your clients and honor your representation. Vouchers welcome. Painting/work is complete, new photos coming soon. 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 3 level townhome in Rosedale available immediately! Main Level features eat-in kitchen as well as spacious living room that walks out with a sliding glass door to the private back yard, and powder room. Upper Level features 3 bedrooms and a Full Bath. Lower level features spacious rec room, storage, and washer/dryer in unit. Located just minutes to 695 and 95, and near shopping including Walmart Supercenter, Planet Fitness, Costco, Restaurants, Home Depot, and More down the street. Qualifying income $57,420 (if no voucher). 2+ year lease preferred. Water, Sewer & Trash included. Vouchers warmly welcomed.



(RLNE5653815)