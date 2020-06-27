All apartments in Rossville
8820 Trimble Way
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:53 PM

8820 Trimble Way

8820 Trimble Way · No Longer Available
Location

8820 Trimble Way, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/301b5c706b ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Rosedale MD To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser www.SlateHouseGroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Trimble Way have any available units?
8820 Trimble Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
Is 8820 Trimble Way currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Trimble Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Trimble Way pet-friendly?
No, 8820 Trimble Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 8820 Trimble Way offer parking?
No, 8820 Trimble Way does not offer parking.
Does 8820 Trimble Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 Trimble Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Trimble Way have a pool?
No, 8820 Trimble Way does not have a pool.
Does 8820 Trimble Way have accessible units?
No, 8820 Trimble Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 Trimble Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 Trimble Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8820 Trimble Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8820 Trimble Way does not have units with air conditioning.
