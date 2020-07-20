All apartments in Rossville
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:16 AM

6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202

6710 Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6710 Ridge Rd, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Amazing 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo in Quiet Neighborhood

Property Highlights
-Secured Entry
-Brand New Carpet Throughout
-Washer & Dryer
-Large Closets
-Breakfast Bar in Kitchen
-Balcony Overlooking Green Backyard
-Walking Distance to Franklin Square Hospital

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4798415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 have any available units?
6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 have?
Some of 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
