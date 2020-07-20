Amazing 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo in Quiet Neighborhood
Property Highlights -Secured Entry -Brand New Carpet Throughout -Washer & Dryer -Large Closets -Breakfast Bar in Kitchen -Balcony Overlooking Green Backyard -Walking Distance to Franklin Square Hospital
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4798415)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 have any available units?
6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 have?
Some of 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
6710 Ridge Rd Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.