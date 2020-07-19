HUGE price reduction AND FREE RENT in January. February rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Come see this great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home! New paint and carpet! Pets ok case by case! Professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
6708 RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 6708 RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6708 RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 RIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 6708 RIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6708 RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 6708 RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6708 RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6708 RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.