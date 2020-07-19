All apartments in Rossville
Find more places like 6708 RIDGE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rossville, MD
/
6708 RIDGE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6708 RIDGE ROAD

6708 Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rossville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6708 Ridge Road, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE price reduction AND FREE RENT in January. February rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Come see this great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home! New paint and carpet! Pets ok case by case! Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
6708 RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 6708 RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6708 RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 RIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 6708 RIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6708 RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 6708 RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6708 RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6708 RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fontana Village
1 Orion Court
Rossville, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rossville 3 BedroomsRossville Apartments with Balconies
Rossville Apartments with GymsRossville Dog Friendly Apartments
Rossville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDHavre de Grace, MDJoppatowne, MD
Largo, MDLanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDRed Lion, PACheverly, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNorth East, MDGambrills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University