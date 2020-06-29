All apartments in Rossville
53 KING RICHARD COURT
53 KING RICHARD COURT

53 King Richard Court · No Longer Available
Location

53 King Richard Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**FREE RENT THROUGH 1/31!** February rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great 3 bedroom 1 full bath home! Work still being done. BRAND NEW KITCHEN, CARPET AND PAINT TO COME! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

