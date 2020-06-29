**FREE RENT THROUGH 1/31!** February rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great 3 bedroom 1 full bath home! Work still being done. BRAND NEW KITCHEN, CARPET AND PAINT TO COME! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 53 KING RICHARD COURT have any available units?
53 KING RICHARD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 53 KING RICHARD COURT have?
Some of 53 KING RICHARD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 KING RICHARD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
53 KING RICHARD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 KING RICHARD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 KING RICHARD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 53 KING RICHARD COURT offer parking?
No, 53 KING RICHARD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 53 KING RICHARD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 KING RICHARD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 KING RICHARD COURT have a pool?
No, 53 KING RICHARD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 53 KING RICHARD COURT have accessible units?
No, 53 KING RICHARD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 53 KING RICHARD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 KING RICHARD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 KING RICHARD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 KING RICHARD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.