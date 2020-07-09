All apartments in Rossville
5241 Abbeywood Ct

5241 Abbeywood Court · No Longer Available
Location

5241 Abbeywood Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Abbeywood - Property Id: 279400

Conveniently located within walking distance from all the shopping centers and restaurants at the Avenue of white marsh.

Newly renovated 3 bed, 2 and a half bathrooms. Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features a newly renovated connected bathroom as well as a huge walk in closet. Deck and patio in the fenced backyard - perfect for hosting family and friends.

Newly installed hardwood flooring and carpet throughout the house.

Finished basement features a full bathroom.

HOA and trash/recycling pick up included in rental price.

While we prefer virtual tours, we can accommodate safe, in person tours upon request. Call or text today... This property won't last!

House is available starting July 1, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279400
Property Id 279400

(RLNE5782468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Abbeywood Ct have any available units?
5241 Abbeywood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 5241 Abbeywood Ct have?
Some of 5241 Abbeywood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 Abbeywood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Abbeywood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Abbeywood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5241 Abbeywood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5241 Abbeywood Ct offer parking?
No, 5241 Abbeywood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5241 Abbeywood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5241 Abbeywood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Abbeywood Ct have a pool?
No, 5241 Abbeywood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5241 Abbeywood Ct have accessible units?
No, 5241 Abbeywood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Abbeywood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 Abbeywood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5241 Abbeywood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5241 Abbeywood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

