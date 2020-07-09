5241 Abbeywood Ct

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Abbeywood - Property Id: 279400



Conveniently located within walking distance from all the shopping centers and restaurants at the Avenue of white marsh.



Newly renovated 3 bed, 2 and a half bathrooms. Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features a newly renovated connected bathroom as well as a huge walk in closet. Deck and patio in the fenced backyard - perfect for hosting family and friends.



Newly installed hardwood flooring and carpet throughout the house.



Finished basement features a full bathroom.



HOA and trash/recycling pick up included in rental price.



While we prefer virtual tours, we can accommodate safe, in person tours upon request. Call or text today... This property won't last!



House is available starting July 1, 2020.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279400

