Rossville, MD
5215 CASTLE STONE DR
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

5215 CASTLE STONE DR

5215 Castle Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Castle Stone Drive, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath town home is in a convenient location minutes from 695. New carpet to be installed before the new tenant. Call for details 443-554-3394

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 CASTLE STONE DR have any available units?
5215 CASTLE STONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
Is 5215 CASTLE STONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5215 CASTLE STONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 CASTLE STONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5215 CASTLE STONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 5215 CASTLE STONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5215 CASTLE STONE DR offers parking.
Does 5215 CASTLE STONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 CASTLE STONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 CASTLE STONE DR have a pool?
No, 5215 CASTLE STONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5215 CASTLE STONE DR have accessible units?
No, 5215 CASTLE STONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 CASTLE STONE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 CASTLE STONE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5215 CASTLE STONE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5215 CASTLE STONE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
