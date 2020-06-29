All apartments in Rossville
Find more places like 4642 Ridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rossville, MD
/
4642 Ridge Rd
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:49 PM

4642 Ridge Rd

4642 Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rossville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4642 Ridge Road, Rossville, MD 21236

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4642 RIDGE RD NOTTINGHAM MD 21236
Financing available with 20% down
OR
Lease/Rent To Own with 5% down.

DESCRIPTION:
With Olive Branch Property Trust's Work For Equity Program, we give you credit to all the work done towards your Downpayment if you choose to do some or all the repairs on the property. Or we would do it for you. Your choice!!!
"Photos show the current condition of the property. It is newly renovated"
This home is available through our Path to Home Ownership® Membership Program

Beautifully renovated 4beds/3.5ba Single Family detached home in Nottingham. Has 2 car garage and a driveway in a very nice neighborhood! This unit features hardwood flooring in living and dining room area, inclusive of major appliances. Ready for moving in anytime.

Call 443-241-8537 to begin, or fill out our preliminary application online (just visit our website at www.honeyifoundmyhouse.com). Please provide accurate name, email and phone number so we can get back to you.

*No Credit or Bad credit? No Problem! Your Income is Your Credit!!!

Path to Home Ownership® Membership Program: Our team of Certified Affordable Housing Providers® will guide you through this unique program to help you achieve the American Dream of Home Ownership! We work with anyone regardless of the status of your credit or any financial issues from the past, we have an option for you and an expert to help you achieve the right home for you and your family, as long as your income could support the monthly payment on the property then we're good to go. We do credit restoration to those who couldn't qualify to get a loan from the bank to purchase a home due to low credit score, we would serve as your bank till you could qualify for a traditional bank loan. Apply now to see which program fits best for you!

"The company's goal is to help individual to
get out from rental and get an American Dream
of Home Ownership."

*This property is available for Rent to Own, Owner Financing or Purchase through the Path to Home Ownership® Membership Program
*Downpayment does not require a fix amount, but the more downpayment you put in the better for you to pay less monthly rental than the usual $2700/mo.
*Pets are welcome in our Pet-Friendly Property, for a maximum of 2 pets and they can't be bigger than 10lbs (unless it's a big pet)
*Unfortunately, due to the nature of our program, we are unable to work with the SECTION 8 Housing Voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4642 Ridge Rd have any available units?
4642 Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 4642 Ridge Rd have?
Some of 4642 Ridge Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4642 Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4642 Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4642 Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4642 Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4642 Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4642 Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 4642 Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4642 Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4642 Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 4642 Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4642 Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 4642 Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4642 Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4642 Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4642 Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4642 Ridge Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fontana Village
1 Orion Court
Rossville, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rossville 3 BedroomsRossville Apartments with Balcony
Rossville Apartments with ParkingRossville Dog Friendly Apartments
Rossville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MDLanham, MD
Timonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDRed Lion, PACheverly, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNorth East, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MDFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University