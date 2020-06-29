Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

4642 RIDGE RD NOTTINGHAM MD 21236

Financing available with 20% down

OR

Lease/Rent To Own with 5% down.



DESCRIPTION:

With Olive Branch Property Trust's Work For Equity Program, we give you credit to all the work done towards your Downpayment if you choose to do some or all the repairs on the property. Or we would do it for you. Your choice!!!

"Photos show the current condition of the property. It is newly renovated"

This home is available through our Path to Home Ownership® Membership Program



Beautifully renovated 4beds/3.5ba Single Family detached home in Nottingham. Has 2 car garage and a driveway in a very nice neighborhood! This unit features hardwood flooring in living and dining room area, inclusive of major appliances. Ready for moving in anytime.



Call 443-241-8537 to begin, or fill out our preliminary application online (just visit our website at www.honeyifoundmyhouse.com). Please provide accurate name, email and phone number so we can get back to you.



*No Credit or Bad credit? No Problem! Your Income is Your Credit!!!



Path to Home Ownership® Membership Program: Our team of Certified Affordable Housing Providers® will guide you through this unique program to help you achieve the American Dream of Home Ownership! We work with anyone regardless of the status of your credit or any financial issues from the past, we have an option for you and an expert to help you achieve the right home for you and your family, as long as your income could support the monthly payment on the property then we're good to go. We do credit restoration to those who couldn't qualify to get a loan from the bank to purchase a home due to low credit score, we would serve as your bank till you could qualify for a traditional bank loan. Apply now to see which program fits best for you!



"The company's goal is to help individual to

get out from rental and get an American Dream

of Home Ownership."



*This property is available for Rent to Own, Owner Financing or Purchase through the Path to Home Ownership® Membership Program

*Downpayment does not require a fix amount, but the more downpayment you put in the better for you to pay less monthly rental than the usual $2700/mo.

*Pets are welcome in our Pet-Friendly Property, for a maximum of 2 pets and they can't be bigger than 10lbs (unless it's a big pet)

*Unfortunately, due to the nature of our program, we are unable to work with the SECTION 8 Housing Voucher.