Rossville, MD
23 CEDAR GROVE COURT
23 CEDAR GROVE COURT

23 Cedar Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

23 Cedar Grove Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Situated on private CuldeSa in Cedar Lane Farms, the desirable neighborhood just minutes from White Marsh, 695, & I95. Beautiful Colonial is Cozy and Bright. Fabulous upgrades include Stone front, Two level big decks, 6 Bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, Hardwood floor in main level, Open floor plan, Modern Kit sports Stainless Steel Appliances. Finished basement has two bedrooms, one full bath, and a kitchen. Basement living room has walk out sliding door which leads you to lower level deck. Easy to commute and shopping. Do not miss it !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT have any available units?
23 CEDAR GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT have?
Some of 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
23 CEDAR GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT offer parking?
No, 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT have a pool?
No, 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 CEDAR GROVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
