23 CEDAR GROVE COURT

Situated on private CuldeSa in Cedar Lane Farms, the desirable neighborhood just minutes from White Marsh, 695, & I95. Beautiful Colonial is Cozy and Bright. Fabulous upgrades include Stone front, Two level big decks, 6 Bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, Hardwood floor in main level, Open floor plan, Modern Kit sports Stainless Steel Appliances. Finished basement has two bedrooms, one full bath, and a kitchen. Basement living room has walk out sliding door which leads you to lower level deck. Easy to commute and shopping. Do not miss it !