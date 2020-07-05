All apartments in Rossville
Last updated May 14 2020

19 BARDIA COURT

19 Bardia Court · No Longer Available
Location

19 Bardia Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
FREE RENT THROUGH 4/30! May rent & deposit due at lease signing! Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath home available! Finished basement! Fenced rear yard! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed. See today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 BARDIA COURT have any available units?
19 BARDIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 19 BARDIA COURT have?
Some of 19 BARDIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 BARDIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
19 BARDIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 BARDIA COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 BARDIA COURT is pet friendly.
Does 19 BARDIA COURT offer parking?
No, 19 BARDIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 19 BARDIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 BARDIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 BARDIA COURT have a pool?
No, 19 BARDIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 19 BARDIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 19 BARDIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 19 BARDIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 BARDIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 BARDIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 BARDIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

