106 IRONWOOD COURT

Amenities
New construction town house for rent convenient to Hospital, Shopping and 95. This never lived in luxury town home features an open kitchen/dining/living area with luxury vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen features a large island, 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is a 1/2 bath on the main living level. The luxury master suite with walk in closet and attached bath, 2 large bedrooms on upper level and large bedroom, bath and family room on finished lower level. This beautiful home is a must see! Rental application may be completed on line.