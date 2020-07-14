Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan oven Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95. Rosedale Gardens is also close to shopping centers, schools, bus lines, dining, and entertainment. It is only minutes from Franklin Square Hospital. Each apartment offers wall-to-wall carpet, energy-efficient windows, large closets, ample storage space, and plenty of parking. As a resident of Rosedale Gardens, you will enjoy 24 hour emergency maintenance, a professional staff ready to help, and a well-established, award-winning management company that puts its residents first. Come make Rosedale Gardens your new home!