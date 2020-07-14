All apartments in Rosedale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Rosedale Gardens

Open Now until 5pm
6709 Havenoak Rd · (828) 482-1425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6709 Havenoak Rd, Rosedale, MD 21237

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C4 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosedale Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95. Rosedale Gardens is also close to shopping centers, schools, bus lines, dining, and entertainment. It is only minutes from Franklin Square Hospital. Each apartment offers wall-to-wall carpet, energy-efficient windows, large closets, ample storage space, and plenty of parking. As a resident of Rosedale Gardens, you will enjoy 24 hour emergency maintenance, a professional staff ready to help, and a well-established, award-winning management company that puts its residents first. Come make Rosedale Gardens your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rosedale Gardens have any available units?
Rosedale Gardens has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Rosedale Gardens have?
Some of Rosedale Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosedale Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Rosedale Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosedale Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosedale Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Rosedale Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Rosedale Gardens offers parking.
Does Rosedale Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rosedale Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosedale Gardens have a pool?
No, Rosedale Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Rosedale Gardens have accessible units?
No, Rosedale Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Rosedale Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosedale Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Rosedale Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rosedale Gardens has units with air conditioning.

