Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

Ridge View Apartment Homes

5 Maidstone Ct · (385) 881-2816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD 21237

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107C · Avail. Sep 20

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridge View Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
Our desirable location is just minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh and the beltway that will make heading out to work or play a breeze! You will find unlimited possibilities to reflect your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridge View Apartment Homes have any available units?
Ridge View Apartment Homes has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Ridge View Apartment Homes have?
Some of Ridge View Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridge View Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Ridge View Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridge View Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridge View Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Ridge View Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Ridge View Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Ridge View Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridge View Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridge View Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Ridge View Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Ridge View Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Ridge View Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Ridge View Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridge View Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Ridge View Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ridge View Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
