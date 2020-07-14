Amenities

Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD. Just minutes away from I-695 & I-95, the community is close to shopping centers, schools, public transportation, dining and entertainment, and is also only a short distance to Franklin Square Hospital. Each apartment offers wall-to-wall carpet, energy-efficient windows, large closets, ample storage space, and private parking. All of these amenities are in a well-maintained community with clothes care centers located on the premises. As a resident of Franklin Square Apartments & Townhomes, you will enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, a professional staff ready to help, and a well-established, award-winning company who puts its residents first. All of this makes Franklin Square Apartments and Townhomes the place you'll want to call home!