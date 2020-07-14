All apartments in Rosedale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Franklin Square

100 Lionhead Ct · (410) 376-5675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD 21237

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 154 · Avail. Sep 4

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Franklin Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD. Just minutes away from I-695 & I-95, the community is close to shopping centers, schools, public transportation, dining and entertainment, and is also only a short distance to Franklin Square Hospital. Each apartment offers wall-to-wall carpet, energy-efficient windows, large closets, ample storage space, and private parking. All of these amenities are in a well-maintained community with clothes care centers located on the premises. As a resident of Franklin Square Apartments & Townhomes, you will enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, a professional staff ready to help, and a well-established, award-winning company who puts its residents first. All of this makes Franklin Square Apartments and Townhomes the place you'll want to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 1
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Franklin Square have any available units?
Franklin Square has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Franklin Square have?
Some of Franklin Square's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Franklin Square currently offering any rent specials?
Franklin Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Franklin Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Franklin Square is pet friendly.
Does Franklin Square offer parking?
Yes, Franklin Square offers parking.
Does Franklin Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Franklin Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Franklin Square have a pool?
No, Franklin Square does not have a pool.
Does Franklin Square have accessible units?
No, Franklin Square does not have accessible units.
Does Franklin Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Franklin Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Franklin Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Franklin Square has units with air conditioning.

